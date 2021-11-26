Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $5.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.70. The company had a trading volume of 240,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.05. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.