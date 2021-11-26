Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 425.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.68. 38,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,591. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

