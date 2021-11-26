Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.16. The company had a trading volume of 492,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,399. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

