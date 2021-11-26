Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 467 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $72.25 on Friday, reaching $2,862.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,860.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2,706.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

