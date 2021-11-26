Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 6,658 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.26. 12,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,173. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $79.67 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.84.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.