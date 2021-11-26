Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 11,772 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,772 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.99. 12,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,942. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $54.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

