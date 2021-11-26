CloakCoin (CLOAK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 27.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $4,184.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000734 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00014855 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00016564 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,726,608 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

