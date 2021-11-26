Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) Price Hits $1.17

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Club Atletico Independiente has a total market cap of $763,332.12 and $81,492.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002145 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Club Atletico Independiente has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00043574 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.17 or 0.00231473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Coin Profile

Club Atletico Independiente is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here . Club Atletico Independiente’s official website is clubaindependiente.com.ar

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

