CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $229.00

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 229 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 236 ($3.08), with a volume of 751570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($3.08).

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 386.96. The firm has a market cap of £687.74 million and a P/E ratio of 7.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

In other CMC Markets news, insider Euan Marshall acquired 14,000 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £33,740 ($44,081.53). Also, insider David Fineberg purchased 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($399.79).

About CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

