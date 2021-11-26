Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,104,000 after buying an additional 181,635 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 169.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.34%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

