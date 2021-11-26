Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 123,335 shares.The stock last traded at $47.92 and had previously closed at $49.48.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOF. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% in the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 83,489 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 986,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 51.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 485,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 165,935 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.