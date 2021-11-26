Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Cohen & Steers worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNS opened at $99.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.29. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

