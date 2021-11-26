Coin98 Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.05 or 0.00005562 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $565.02 million and approximately $79.31 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00018249 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010330 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DogeBNB.org (DOGEBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

