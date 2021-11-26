Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.65

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 102089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$131.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert John Briscoe sold 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$67,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,110,714 shares in the company, valued at C$3,494,106.90. Insiders have sold 239,500 shares of company stock valued at $203,190 in the last 90 days.

Colabor Group Company Profile (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

