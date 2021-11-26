Collateral Pay Reaches One Day Volume of $83,531.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $718,717.47 and $83,531.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges.

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00073720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00097669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.89 or 0.07449910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,879.09 or 0.99940235 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

