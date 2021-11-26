Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $103.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.18. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLM. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

