Comerica Bank Buys 9,404 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTI. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 939,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTI opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

