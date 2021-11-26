Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Forward Air worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Forward Air stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $70.93 and a 12-month high of $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

