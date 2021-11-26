Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,789 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,075,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after buying an additional 185,559 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,694,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.45. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $117.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

