Comerica Bank Has $2.16 Million Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Cavco Industries worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $310.49 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.85 and a 12 month high of $315.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.32 and a 200-day moving average of $239.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.