Comerica Bank Has $2.17 Million Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

