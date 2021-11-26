Comerica Bank Has $2.23 Million Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of ManTech International worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ManTech International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ManTech International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ManTech International by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

MANT opened at $73.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.75. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.