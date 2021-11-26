Comerica Bank Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPC shares. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $44.62 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

