Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Navient worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Navient by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after buying an additional 1,864,585 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,504,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,414,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Navient by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after buying an additional 115,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Navient by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after buying an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 125,515 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $20.59 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Navient’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

