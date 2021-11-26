Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vicor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vicor by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vicor by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $151.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.44. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $74.08 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $84.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $3,867,671.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $1,274,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,770 shares of company stock valued at $25,575,485. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

