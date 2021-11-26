Comerica Bank Sells 10,534 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of iRobot worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 230.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of iRobot by 13.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $81.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.97. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

