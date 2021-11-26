Comerica Bank Sells 12,297 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,297 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after buying an additional 5,475,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after buying an additional 1,502,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,592,000 after buying an additional 960,202 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after buying an additional 878,971 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.07, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

