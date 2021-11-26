Comerica Bank Sells 13,082 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,082 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of O-I Glass worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at $865,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 25.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 70.0% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 643,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264,987 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Grove Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 8.7% during the second quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 168,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.