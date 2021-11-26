Comerica Bank Sells 13,425 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.36% of Metropolitan Bank worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 24.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director David J. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCB opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average of $74.77. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $104.92.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.