Comerica Bank Sells 1,852 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Textron by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Textron by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 88,926 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Textron by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.63. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.