Comerica Bank Sells 21,573 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,573 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.42% of Clearwater Paper worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 22.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,230,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,621,000 after acquiring an additional 415,086 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 51.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 42,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a market cap of $712.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

