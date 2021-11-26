Comerica Bank Sells 7,752 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,436 shares of company stock worth $1,412,396 over the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.52. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $45.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

