Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Arcosa worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Arcosa by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACA. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE:ACA opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

