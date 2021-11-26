Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at $1,103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 96,890.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

FIX opened at $102.15 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.64 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,596,391.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $913,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,548 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

