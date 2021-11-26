Community Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,300,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,392. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $64.71 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.64.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.49%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $540,253 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

