Community Capital Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Community Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 3.7% of Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Facebook by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Shares of FB traded down $6.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.60. 322,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,609,982. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $930.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.