Community Capital Management LLC Sells 8,800 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Community Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for approximately 1.2% of Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NYSE WPC traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,036. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.14%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.