Comparing Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

64.8% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Angel Oak Mortgage and INDUS Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67 INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 18.34%. INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $76.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.60%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and INDUS Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 20.41 -$11.06 million ($2.69) -27.88

Angel Oak Mortgage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INDUS Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust -40.95% -6.07% -2.85%

Dividends

Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. INDUS Realty Trust pays out -22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats INDUS Realty Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.