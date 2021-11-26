Comparing Mandiant (MNDT) and Its Competitors

Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mandiant to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Mandiant has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant’s peers have a beta of 1.52, indicating that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mandiant and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $940.58 million -$207.30 million -16.90 Mandiant Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 34.50

Mandiant’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mandiant and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Mandiant Competitors 224 1257 2200 65 2.56

Mandiant currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.31%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.08%. Given Mandiant’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mandiant has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10% Mandiant Competitors -8.05% -16.13% 0.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mandiant peers beat Mandiant on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

