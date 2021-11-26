Comparing Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Maxcom Telecomunicaciones alerts:

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -6.69, indicating that its stock price is 769% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, América Móvil has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.2% of América Móvil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and América Móvil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $42.56 million 0.29 -$24.46 million N/A N/A América Móvil $49.54 billion 1.16 $2.35 billion $1.45 12.09

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Profitability

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -34.92% -37.49% -9.86% América Móvil 9.69% 31.10% 6.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and América Móvil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxcom Telecomunicaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A América Móvil 0 3 1 0 2.25

América Móvil has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.19%. Given América Móvil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe América Móvil is more favorable than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Summary

América Móvil beats Maxcom Telecomunicaciones on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones Company Profile

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SA de CV operates as an integrated telecommunication service operating company. The firm provides widespread voice and data services to residential and small and medium sized business customers in metropolitan markets in Mexico. It also offers local and long-distance voice, data, dedicated, and dial-up Internet access, public telephony, voice over Internet Protocol telephony, and paid television. The company was founded on February 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.