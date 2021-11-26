Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.11

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.11 and last traded at $51.07, with a volume of 1280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average is $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.70%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.8% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

