Conceal (CCX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $153,843.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and $153,843.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,985,487 coins and its circulating supply is 11,422,556 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

