Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Sells $2,397,004.08 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,397,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ CFLT traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,846. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

