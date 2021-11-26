Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Sells $2,397,004.08 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,397,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ CFLT traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,846. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
