Conflux Network (CFX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,392.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.77 or 0.07513452 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.28 or 0.00364526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.56 or 0.01032417 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00086346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.11 or 0.00413860 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.39 or 0.00476876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

