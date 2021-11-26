Connectome (CNTM) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Connectome has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $130,368.29 and $1.08 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00045163 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00235645 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

