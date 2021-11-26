Connectome Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. Connectome has a total market cap of $130,034.85 and approximately $1.15 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.24 or 0.00232083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

CNTM is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

