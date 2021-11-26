Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.94

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.94 and traded as low as $18.17. Constellium shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 426,481 shares.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CSTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.34.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
