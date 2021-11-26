Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.94

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.94 and traded as low as $18.17. Constellium shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 426,481 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Get Constellium alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.