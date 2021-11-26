Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) Trading 1.3% Higher

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTC:CTGO)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.99. 4,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 1,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.

About Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.