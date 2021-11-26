Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $230,888.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00044809 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.00235972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.