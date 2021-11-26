ContentBox Hits Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. ContentBox has a market cap of $1.62 million and $61,126.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00015039 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00236850 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001017 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.